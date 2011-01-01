Helping businesses stand out in a noisy digital world
Customer-centered, data-driven, solution based
Chose from a pre-set package, or customize your own
The world of marketing has shifted. Where word of mouth was once enough to make a company stand out, more and more businesses become frustrated as their "fail safe" marketing efforts no longer serve them. In a heavily digital and online-based world, businesses are faced with more competition now than ever before. Customers are flooded with opportunity overwhelm, making it harder for your company to stand out. If a business is not equipped with a digital marketing strategy to stay relevant in these technology driven times, it becomes very easy to fade into the background.
That said, however, technology also makes it easier to reach people than ever before. Over 80% of Americans are on Facebook daily, making it the largest social media platform on earth. Google dominates the search engine platforms with a market share of 93%. No form of radio, tv, word of mouth, or billboard ad has the capacity to reach such a large audience, and with such ease and affordability.
Not to mention the extremely advanced targeting capabilities these platforms have, enabling businesses to put their product/service in front of their specific, ideal customers. The business is there to be had; it just needs to be captured properly. If used to its fullest capacity, social media advertising can be the tool to help businesses outshine their competition.
Sydni Leigh Marketing helps businesses stand out among the noise by using digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google to increase exposure, get products and services in front of ideal customers, and ultimately drive more sales. Talk to us today about how we can help.
Too often businesses tailor their marketing strategies around what product or service they offer. Sounds obvious, right? But in a digital world that is flooded with companies throwing their products and services in customers' faces, this approach loses its effect. People care less about WHAT you have to offer, but more about HOW your offer can solve their problem or need.
That is why at Sydni Leigh Marketing, my strategy focuses on the customer’s needs, wants, and desires. What are the problems they face, frustrations they hold, desires they have, etc., and HOW will your product or service address that need? This helps businesses catch their audience's attention on a personal level, making them stand out among the crowd.
My data-driven nature and desire to be an extension of your business are what set me apart from other marketing agencies. It’s not enough to know how to post ads. What makes a business successful is to be able to collect and analyze data and ADJUST accordingly. Too many marketers fail because they do not have the skill to analyze data. They operate based on “hunches” or “ideas.” At Sydni Leigh Marketing, I take pride in numbers and am confident in my ability to analyze data and continuously adjust, improve, and get the best results possible for your ad spend.
Additionally, I do not consider my work just another service to be paid for. I want to be IMMERSED in your business, to know your values, and understand your goals as well as you. This allows me to run ads that are authentic, with messaging that is aligned with who YOU and YOUR business are in order to best target and connect with your ideal audience. I truly consider myself an EXTENSION to your business and like to consider myself just part of the family!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.