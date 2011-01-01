The world of marketing has shifted. Where word of mouth was once enough to make a company stand out, more and more businesses become frustrated as their "fail safe" marketing efforts no longer serve them. In a heavily digital and online-based world, businesses are faced with more competition now than ever before. Customers are flooded with opportunity overwhelm, making it harder for your company to stand out. If a business is not equipped with a digital marketing strategy to stay relevant in these technology driven times, it becomes very easy to fade into the background.





That said, however, technology also makes it easier to reach people than ever before. Over 80% of Americans are on Facebook daily, making it the largest social media platform on earth. Google dominates the search engine platforms with a market share of 93%. No form of radio, tv, word of mouth, or billboard ad has the capacity to reach such a large audience, and with such ease and affordability.





Not to mention the extremely advanced targeting capabilities these platforms have, enabling businesses to put their product/service in front of their specific, ideal customers. The business is there to be had; it just needs to be captured properly. If used to its fullest capacity, social media advertising can be the tool to help businesses outshine their competition.





